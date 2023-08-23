Insider Selling: Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) CEO Sells 9,623 Shares of Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after buying an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after buying an additional 89,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after buying an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,572,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after buying an additional 466,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stifel Financial

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.