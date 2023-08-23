Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) COO Sells $77,763.10 in Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) COO Richard Wagner sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $77,763.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

On Friday, August 11th, Richard Wagner sold 2,628 shares of Insteel Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $82,808.28.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Insteel Industries stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $604.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $165.71 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 502.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 48.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.