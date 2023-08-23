Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,854 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FI opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

