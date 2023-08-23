Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,020,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,459,000 after buying an additional 411,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,184,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

