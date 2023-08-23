Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 166,573 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 151.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,573 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,667,000 after acquiring an additional 365,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,500 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.3% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,228,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 828,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,114,000 after purchasing an additional 169,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DAL opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

