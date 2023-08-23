Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 24,759 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,759 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

