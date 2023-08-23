Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 37,012 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 478.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $262.24 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $272.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

