Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $214.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.