Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,587,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,757,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $5,076,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,830,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,587,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,757,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,002 shares of company stock valued at $41,267,808. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Moderna Trading Up 4.6 %

Moderna stock opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.14. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

