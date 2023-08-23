Intech Investment Management LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,464,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135,288 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.55.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

