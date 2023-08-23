Intech Investment Management LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210,481 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 43,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 399,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 66,550 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,981,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 319,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,997,000 after buying an additional 192,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

