Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,476.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WY opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

