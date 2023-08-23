Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

