Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,390 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of DaVita worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DaVita by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA stock opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

