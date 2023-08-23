Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,602 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.