Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,169 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.64.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

