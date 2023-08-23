Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 31,554 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,554 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

