Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 48,060 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

