Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 69,782 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,782 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,389 shares of company stock worth $3,396,426 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

