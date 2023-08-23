Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 10,486 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 13,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $230.07 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day moving average of $211.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

