Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 20,293 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,293 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $13,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Argus reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $176.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $196.34.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

