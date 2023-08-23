Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 29,201 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,201 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $270.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.73.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

