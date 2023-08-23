Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 31,038 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,038 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

