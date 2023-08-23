Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 311,884 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311,884 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 306,664 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,604 shares of company stock worth $13,088,354. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

