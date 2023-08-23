Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 32,792 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 32,792 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

