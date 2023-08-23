Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 9,849 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Trimble worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $425,775. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

