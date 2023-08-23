Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $430.58 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.99.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.13.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

