Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $17,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.