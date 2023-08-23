International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Reduced by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

