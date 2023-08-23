International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,710 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of International Paper worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE IP opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.