IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $95,683.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,087.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $95,683.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,087.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $1,076,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,303,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,006,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,861 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,847. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

