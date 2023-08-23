Itaconix (LON:ITX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $190.00

Shares of Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.46), with a volume of 5465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.50 ($2.58).

Itaconix Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.89.

About Itaconix

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of bio-based polymers for personal care, home care, and industrial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers cleaning products, including Itaconix DSP 2K, Itaconix TSI 122, Itaconix TSI 322, Itaconix ONZ 100, Itaconix ONZ 400, and Itaconix ONZ 075; hygiene products, such as ZINADOR (Croda), VELAFRESH ZP20/30, and VELAFRESH SAP80; and beauty products comprising Amaze SP (Nouryon), VELASOFT NE 100, and VELASOFT BR 300.

