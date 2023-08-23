Jacob Suen Acquires 2,500 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Suen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $10,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 190,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,440.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jacob Suen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Jacob Suen acquired 2,500 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $10,475.00.

Airgain Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Airgain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Airgain by 28,550.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in Airgain during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIRG. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

