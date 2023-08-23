Jacob Suen Acquires 2,500 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Suen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $10,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 190,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,440.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jacob Suen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 15th, Jacob Suen acquired 2,500 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $10,475.00.
Airgain Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Airgain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on AIRG. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Airgain
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Airgain
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.