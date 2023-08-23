James W. Green Purchases 25,000 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) CEO James W. Green acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,534.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $179.72 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

