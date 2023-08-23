James William Burns Sells 6,395 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider James William Burns sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $168,060.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $48,410.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.09. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

