Jian Xie Sells 1,307 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) COO Jian Xie sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $44,281.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,145,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, June 2nd, Jian Xie sold 1,433 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $57,749.90.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 59,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

