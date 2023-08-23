JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $95.80

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.80 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 1084004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.10 ($1.23).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.61) target price on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a report on Friday, May 19th.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Up 1.8 %

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.28. The company has a market capitalization of £649.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.06 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,944.44%.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

