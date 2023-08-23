JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average is $140.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

