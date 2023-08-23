JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

