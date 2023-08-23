JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 501.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 576,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,452,000 after acquiring an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.79.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.