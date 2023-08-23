Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Herc were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth $475,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Herc by 511.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Herc by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Herc by 51.3% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 353,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,261,000 after purchasing an additional 119,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 108.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRI opened at $122.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.52. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.43.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. Bank of America cut Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

