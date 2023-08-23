Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,298 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 838.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.