Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Primerica were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,472,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Primerica by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Primerica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 174,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Primerica by 27.4% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 573,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,640. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Primerica Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $200.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.19. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

