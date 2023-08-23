Keybank National Association OH Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in UniFirst by 101.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth $897,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF stock opened at $169.17 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $150.50 and a 52-week high of $205.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.84.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

