Keybank National Association OH Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 23.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $48,559.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at $7,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

Shares of SSP stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $664.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $582.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

