Keybank National Association OH Invests $368,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.