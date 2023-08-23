Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,806 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after buying an additional 2,598,031 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,100,000 after buying an additional 2,525,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,169,000 after buying an additional 2,395,024 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

