Keybank National Association OH Takes $361,000 Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,999 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 112,600.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 575.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $64,681,000 after acquiring an additional 763,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,728,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,477,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 124.7% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 199,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Trading Up 1.1 %

Perficient stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $231.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In related news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

