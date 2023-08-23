KeyCorp Increases Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $53.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s previous close.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Shares of MUR opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

