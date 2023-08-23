KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,263 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.